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Song, “We are the 99%”✊✌️or (Stick the NWO Up your As🐴) Description👍👍
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78 views • September 09, 2020
This song is mostly my lyrics but the original was written by “Darren Nesbit”, the below two links are of him singing it around a large crowd, and around a smaller crowd. https://youtu.be/nqN3g8UZ4dA
https://youtu.be/gYcbGOf1R0U
Spread this/the truth far and wide it’s nearly to late if people don’t wake... I think we have less than 12 months to stop the control over humanity and a full police state.
David Icke has been telling us for over 30 years of the *Exact* events that are currently occurring... It is Not a conspiracy
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Erraticlee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg
https://youtu.be/gYcbGOf1R0U
Spread this/the truth far and wide it’s nearly to late if people don’t wake... I think we have less than 12 months to stop the control over humanity and a full police state.
David Icke has been telling us for over 30 years of the *Exact* events that are currently occurring... It is Not a conspiracy
Shared from and subscribe to:
Erraticlee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg
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