© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WARNING: CORPORATIONS ARE SEIZING MORE AND MORE OF OUR PERSONAL DATA - Bankers taking control of Digital IDs (The Jimmy Dore Show)
Follow
3
Share
Report
667 views • March 21, 2022
A video released by a Canadian bank reveals how corporations, supported by the World Economic Forum, plan to persuade a likely reluctant public to accept the idea of Digital IDs.
Filled with buzzwords and explanations of all the benefits that will accrue to those who acquiesce, the video is actually a chilling reminder that powerful interests are eager to seize control of our digital lives, and will do everything they can to make it happen.
Jimmy Dore and American comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the creeping – and creepy – efforts by corporations to seize more and more of the data that runs our lives.
Filled with buzzwords and explanations of all the benefits that will accrue to those who acquiesce, the video is actually a chilling reminder that powerful interests are eager to seize control of our digital lives, and will do everything they can to make it happen.
Jimmy Dore and American comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the creeping – and creepy – efforts by corporations to seize more and more of the data that runs our lives.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.