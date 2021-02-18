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Can You Stop Autoimmune Disorders?
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291 views • February 18, 2021
Learn what autoimmune disorders really are and what you can do to take control! Did you know that autoimmune disease is one of the fastest growing health crises today in many countries? Type1 Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ulcerative Colitis, Hashimoto's Thyroiditis, Multiple Sclerosis, Psoriasis and Lupus are some of the more common ones. Research regarding these conditions focuses more on treatment with pharmaceutical drugs, than it does on truly understanding the causes and preventative measures we can all take. But there ARE lifestyle changes you can make RIGHT NOW, to reduce your risk of developing one of these disorders. And if you're already suffering, there is hope! They CAN be overcome!
Good website for further reading:
https://www.westonaprice.org/?s=Autoimmune+
Natural deodorants (there are many- these are a few)
https://lafes.com/
https://www.nativecos.com/
https://lumedeodorant.com/
My email: [email protected]
Good website for further reading:
https://www.westonaprice.org/?s=Autoimmune+
Natural deodorants (there are many- these are a few)
https://lafes.com/
https://www.nativecos.com/
https://lumedeodorant.com/
My email: [email protected]
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