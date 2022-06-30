Dr. McCullough In The Fight Of His Life

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Here's how you can help. Here's what's going on with Dr McCullough and other doctors fighting for you, and being attacked by their medical boards for it.
Please read the Lt Bashaw article, and subscribe!
https://robynopenshaw.substack.com/p/army-lt-mark-bashaw-court-martial
Please dig deep and donate to Dr. McCullough's legal fund, end your donation with the number 2! https://www.givesendgo.com/G2DR5/donate
Dr. McCullough's June 28 Texas Senate testimony:
https://rumble.com/v1acq3d-dr.-peter-mccullough-md-mph-jun-27-2022-texas-senate-hhs-testimony.html
With one click, send this letter which goes to the medical boards of the 7 doctors being threatened.https://takeactionforfreedom.com/silencing-doctors/
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