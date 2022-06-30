Dr. McCullough In The Fight Of His Life

Here's how you can help. Here's what's going on with Dr McCullough and other doctors fighting for you, and being attacked by their medical boards for it.

Please read the Lt Bashaw article, and subscribe!

https://robynopenshaw.substack.com/p/army-lt-mark-bashaw-court-martial

Please dig deep and donate to Dr. McCullough's legal fund, end your donation with the number 2! https://www.givesendgo.com/G2DR5/donate

Dr. McCullough's June 28 Texas Senate testimony:

https://rumble.com/v1acq3d-dr.-peter-mccullough-md-mph-jun-27-2022-texas-senate-hhs-testimony.html

With one click, send this letter which goes to the medical boards of the 7 doctors being threatened.https://takeactionforfreedom.com/silencing-doctors/





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