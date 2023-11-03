https://honkfm.com/112/miley-virus-vaxie-in-the-usa



Lyrics:

I topped off the claim for a V.A.X.

Krispy Kreme with my card again

Showing on my hand some bright red specks (whoa)

Am I gonna fit in?

Jumped in the cab

Here I am for the fifth time

Look to my right and I see the Pharmacy sign

This is all so crazy

Everybody seems so hazy

My tummy's turnin'

And I'm feelin' kinda vax sick

High blood pressure and I'm nervous

That's when the vaxi man turned on the radio

And a Vax Jamz song was on

And a Vax Jamz song was on

And a Vax Jamz song was on

So I put my hands up

They're playing my song

Arrhythmia flies away

I'm noddin' my head like yeah

Beatin' my heart like yeah

I got my hands up

They're playin' my song

EKG is gonna be OK

Yeah, I'm a vaxxie in the USA

Yeah, I'm a vaxxie in the USA

Get to the club in my taxi cab

Everybody's looking at me now

Like, "Who's that dick that's lookin' sick?

He's gonna be going down"

So please stay six feet from around me

It's definitely not a Pureblood party

'Cause all I see are face masks

Thank God I got the safe vax

My tummy's turnin'

And I'm feelin' kinda vaxx sick

High blood pressure and I'm nervous

That's when the GP dropped my favorite goop

And a Vax Jamz song was on

And a Vax Jamz song was on

And a Vax Jamz song was on

So I put my hands up

They're playing my song

Arrhythmia flies away

I'm noddin' my head like yeah

Beatin' my heart like yeah

I got my hands up

They're playin' my song

EKG is gonna be OK

Yeah, I'm a vaxxie in the USA

Yeah, I'm a vaxxie in the USA

Feel like hoppin' on a flight (on a flight)

Back to my hometown tonight (town tonight)

Heartrate stops me every time (every time)

The GP pricks my arm and I feel alright (yeah)

So I put my hands up

They're playing my song

Arrhythmia flies away

I'm noddin' my head like yeah

Beatin' my heart like yeah

I got my hands up

They're playin' my song

EKG is gonna be OK

Yeah, I'm a vaxxie in the USA

Yeah, I'm a vaxxie in the USA

So I put my hands up

They're playing my song

Arrhythmia flies away

I'm noddin' my head like yeah

Beatin' my heart like yeah

I got my hands up

They're playin' my song

EKG is gonna be OK

Yeah, I'm a vaxxie in the USA

Yeah, I'm a vaxxie in the USA