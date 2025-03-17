WAR WITH YEMEN! - How Israel Is Using Trump To Start Global Conflict With Iran & Russia!

HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the escalating conflict with Yemen following airstrikes by Trump on alleged "Houthis" while killing dozens of women and children as well as injuring hundreds more.

This has lead to the Houthis striking the USS Harry Truman with multiple ballistic missiles.

The scenes in Sanaa were like hell on Earth as Trump stood and watched drone operators massacre civilians to target a group the US and Israel propped up in the first place.

"No new wars" said Trump during the election. Obvious pandering as he has already committed to "striking Iran" and "obliterating" it if they "kill him" which is just propagandized nonsense from Israel.

Most have chosen to not be consistent in their libertarian views on war because they support Trump more than any single ideology. This is leading to far too much support for war with Iran which this latest Yemen attack signifies. Iran is one of Russia and China's top allies.





After overthrowing Syria, Israel wants to move on Iran next, but first they want to get rid of those pesky Houthis who don't support Israel murdering a hundred thousand women and children in Gaza and throughout Palestine, not to mention Lebanon.





The Houthis have pledged to destroy ANY US ship in the Red Sea or Arabian Sea destroying the crucial supply chain which is already mortally damaged. All by design.





Prepare yourselves now or continue sitting on your hands. It's your choice.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





