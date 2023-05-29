Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol -https://bit.ly/3hPeLYm

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - https://bit.ly/3WdDUdi

The ONLY SAFE type of METHYLENE BLUE To Use Internally! -https://bit.ly/3I1pFVI



How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj





My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Potential Drug Interactions With Methylene Blue - (Science Based)





People need to be aware of the scientific research that has found that Methylene Blue has potential drug interactions that can be very dangerous.





So I have created this video video "Potential Drug Interactions With Methylene Blue - (Science Based)" to dive deep into the scientific research and make you aware of what type of drugs, also supplements, etc can be unsafe to take when taking Methylene Blue.





If you want to learn about everything mentioned above extensively, watch this video "Potential Drug Interactions With Methylene Blue - (Science Based)" from start to finish!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan

Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno