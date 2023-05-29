Create New Account
Potential Drug Interactions With Methylene Blue - (Science Based)
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 18 hours ago |

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM
The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol -https://bit.ly/3hPeLYm
The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - https://bit.ly/3WdDUdi
The ONLY SAFE type of METHYLENE BLUE To Use Internally! -https://bit.ly/3I1pFVI
How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz
Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj


My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Potential Drug Interactions With Methylene Blue - (Science Based)


People need to be aware of the scientific research that has found that Methylene Blue has potential drug interactions that can be very dangerous.


So I have created this video video "Potential Drug Interactions With Methylene Blue - (Science Based)" to dive deep into the scientific research and make you aware of what type of drugs, also supplements, etc can be unsafe to take when taking Methylene Blue.


If you want to learn about everything mentioned above extensively, watch this video "Potential Drug Interactions With Methylene Blue - (Science Based)" from start to finish!


