How I help Golfers and Tennis Elbow

How I use an intracell or similar bar and massage gun. I also use an acu-reflex ball, tennis ball, golf ball, foam roller and end with ice massage.
This is one of the easiest Calcium and Magnesium supplements to absorb and for relaxing muscles!
https://wca.nutridyn.com/bone-support-with-magnesium
This Green Drink helps alkalize and sweep away painful acids in your joints and muscles.
https://wca.nutridyn.com/nutridyn-fruits-greens
Other supplements to consider:
https://wca.nutridyn.com/dynamic-performance-drink
https://wca.nutridyn.com/msm-rejuvenator
