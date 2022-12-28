How I help Golfers and Tennis Elbow

How I use an intracell or similar bar and massage gun. I also use an acu-reflex ball, tennis ball, golf ball, foam roller and end with ice massage. This is one of the easiest Calcium and Magnesium supplements to absorb and for relaxing muscles! https://wca.nutridyn.com/bone-support-with-magnesium This Green Drink helps alkalize and sweep away painful acids in your joints and muscles. https://wca.nutridyn.com/nutridyn-fruits-greens Other supplements to consider: https://wca.nutridyn.com/dynamic-performance-drink https://wca.nutridyn.com/msm-rejuvenator

