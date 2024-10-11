BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2024 10 11 Soil Detox Update: SUPER GOOD NEWS
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
184 views • 6 months ago

So it turns out forever chemicals aren’t forever. We have the solution for cleaning up toxicity in soils.

I seriously hate to ask for money, but if you can contribute here it is

LTC on LiteCoin network LMjnzPWaAxbQC7iP9SeVeypkb9RQLBb68A

USDC on ETH network 0x2124d29a03C6bB0183eB6E336075430a553F0567

ETH on EtH network 0x2124d29a03C6bB0183eB6E336075430a553F0567

BTC bc1qe30swjcth7xxcyuwux3rhe9s5n4cnysw46ydyq

PayPal address marjory at gvtc dot com

or you can become a sponsor at my SubStack channel.

And if you want to reach me directly, shoot an email to marjory at thegrownetwork dot org.

Yeah, gotta try to spoof the bots trolling the internet for email addresses. I think you get it, yes?


Keywords
detoxupdatesoil
