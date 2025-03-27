Yah's Misfits 3-22-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week’s Torah study will be on Genesis 50, with appropriate references in the book of Jubilees. In the latter part of the study, we will discuss tithing. What is it? Is it more than just money silver or gold? Can we tithe food? Do we still give to the Levitical priesthood or was it replaced? What does tithe mean in Hebrew? Was it found in the New Testament as well as the Old Testament? Finally, who did Abraham give to after his battle with the five kings? The western churches really have this wrong.