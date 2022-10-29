Dan Bongino, Says ‘Getting The Vaccine Was The Biggest Mistake…And Greatest Regret Of My Life.’ 😳😔





Prince Charles, now King Charles III, told the opening session of a World Economic Forum virtual meeting on June 3, 2020, that world leaders had “a golden opportunity to seize something good” from the coronavirus pandemic. The future King of England saw Covid-19 as the way to “reset” human civilization and to recognize “the interdependence of all living things.” Reuters reported that Prince Charles’ speech was “part of a launch event for ‘The Great Reset’, a project involving the WEF and the Prince of Wales’s Sustainable Markets Initiative, aimed at rebuilding the economic and social system to be more sustainable.”

One month later, World Economic Forum founder and president Klaus Schwab published his book Covid-19: The Great Reset. It was a manifesto for a radical restructuring of human civilization. Indeed, the world dramatically changed in 2020 and 2021. The globalists told us that mask mandates, mRNA gene-therapy vaccines, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, school closings, social distancing, working from our homes, and online censorship of criticism of these things were part of the “new normal.”

The Greatest Reset: Beast Rising is a Christian response to the World Economic Forum’s globalists who think they were born to rule the world. Hopefully, this is the first film in a series of documentaries about the Greatest Reset – which is the Second Coming of Jesus Christ and the full manifestation of His kingdom. Christ is coming, but the Antichrist must come first.

Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. is an American environmental lawyer, author, and chairman of Children's Health Defense. Kennedy is a son of U.S. senator Robert F. Kennedy and a nephew of President John F. Kennedy.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò is an archbishop of the Catholic Church who served as the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States from 19 October 2011 to 12 April 2016. He has been outspoken about the secret societies and elites that have influenced the Catholic Church and affect global politics.

Dr. Judy Mikovits

Dr. Judy Mikovits a twenty–year veteran of the National Cancer Institute, worked at Fort Detrick and worked for years with Anthony Fauci at NIH.

G. Edward Griffin

G. Edward Griffin is a writer, documentary film producer, and Founder of Freedom Force International. Listed in Who’s Who in America, he is well known because of his talent for researching difficult topics and presenting them in clear terms that all can understand.

Gerald Celente

Gerald Celente is the founder/director of the Trends Research Institute and publisher of the Weekly Trends Journal magazine. He is the author of the highly acclaimed and best–selling books “Trend Tracking” and “Trends 2000”

Self–described as a “Warrior for the Prince of Peace,” Gerald Celente is also the founder of “Occupy Peace & Freedom,” a not–for–profit movement to honor the constitution and bill of rights and restore freedoms.