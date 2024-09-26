© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exactly 2 years ago, Europe's biggest piece of energy infrastructure was destroyed in a terror attack
Severing European industry and Citizens from cheap reliable Russian Gas.
Strangely, none of Washingtons "Allies" seem to want to solve the "Mystery"
I wonder why? follow me @irishmaninrussia
Chay Bowes post at X today:
He grew up speaking Russian, performing in Russia, being paid by Russians and became famous and wealthy thanks to Russians
He was then peddled as President of Ukraine by an Oligarch, promising to end the civil war and end corruption
Instead he Ended 700,000 Ukrainian lives
https://x.com/BowesChay/status/1839279453400146280