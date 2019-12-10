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Forced Mass Vaccination Will Be Mandatory For Children In Germany starting March 2020 :
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35 views • December 10, 2019
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Germany's parliament has voted to make measles vaccinations compulsory for children.
According to CNN, parents who fail to immunize their children will face fines of €2,500 ($2,750).
The Measles Protection Act requires proof children have received two measles vaccinations before they are enrolled in school.
Medical staff, daycare workers, teachers and workers at community facilities must also be vaccinated.
Daycare centers that admit unvaccinated children will also be charged the fines.
A Ministry Of Health Official told reporters that The Measles Protection Act will go into effect in March of 2020.
According to the World Health Organization, roughly 95% of a population needs to be vaccinated to ensure herd immunity.
@ www.lawfulamerica.com
=============================================
Germany's parliament has voted to make measles vaccinations compulsory for children.
According to CNN, parents who fail to immunize their children will face fines of €2,500 ($2,750).
The Measles Protection Act requires proof children have received two measles vaccinations before they are enrolled in school.
Medical staff, daycare workers, teachers and workers at community facilities must also be vaccinated.
Daycare centers that admit unvaccinated children will also be charged the fines.
A Ministry Of Health Official told reporters that The Measles Protection Act will go into effect in March of 2020.
According to the World Health Organization, roughly 95% of a population needs to be vaccinated to ensure herd immunity.
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