The Little Fish Must Have Had A Lot to Say, 3188

Good evening, I’m still reporting on the coup.

US Attorney John Durham’s investigation of what led to the investigation of the Trump Campaign has resulted in its first guilty plea and it is exceedingly good news.

Kevin Clinesmith who nobody ever heard of is going to plead guilty according to The New York Times of incorrectly interpreting a document which is kind of like saying a bank robber, incorrectly withdrew money from the bank.

What Clinesmith actually did is less important than what his guilty plea means, because what it means in cases like this is that people are starting to roll over on those up the ladder. The only thing Clinesmith has to offer is information and the fact that he has agreed to plead guilty to one relatively minor charge indicates he has a lot to offer.

The way it works is that a low-level person makes a deal, pleads guilty and part of the deal is that he will testify against his fellow criminals, even if they happen to be criminals who worked at the FBI or Justice Department.

It’s exceptionally good news and it appears the news from Durham will only get better. The big question is how high up the ladder was he able to climb.

To any sentient person and unfortunately that doesn’t include many Democrats, the FBI and Justice Department illegally wiretapped the Trump Campaign. This is something Trump has said publicly many times; and the MSM has said he was crazy. The unbiased fact checkers - who appear to be more biased than the people whose facts they check - went wild over the term wiretap.

They went wild again when Attorney General Bill Barr said the campaign was spied on.

Of course the fact checkers were correct nobody “wiretapped” the Trump Campaign what they did was far worse they did electronic surveillance which includes all kinds of electronic communication.

Electronic surveillance of American citizens should have a higher bar, but electronic surveillance of the presidential campaign of a political opponent should have an enormously high bar.

When all this was taking place, President Barack Obama was out campaigning as hard as he could for Hillary Clinton. In fact, he was campaigning for Hillary Clinton much harder than she was campaigning for herself, which wasn’t actually that difficult. For reasons still not explained Hillary Clinton didn’t get out on the campaign trail nearly as much as most presidential candidates.

But while Obama was campaigning, his administration people in the Justice Department and the FBI who all worked for Obama were conducting electronic surveillance of the Trump campaign.

Trump, of course, wasn’t running against Obama, but Obama was actively and publicly doing everything in his power to defeat Donald Trump, and that’s why he called his new post White House residence, “the War Room.”

It is a colossal misuse of power and was only allowed because those in the Obama administration including Obama didn’t perceive any way that Trump could win. They were certain that Hillary Clinton would win and the evidence of the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation would be destroyed like Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had the evidence of the misdeeds of her tenure at the State Department destroyed by beating cell phones and lap tops with hammers and using “Bleachbit” on the heavy equipment.

But despite the FBI and Justice Department doing their best to keep Trump from being elected, the American people decided to put him in the White House.

The result is the Durham investigation and if this proceeds like these investigations usually do, the guilty plea by some underling named Clinesmith is the trickle that will become a torrent. Finally, after four years the American people will find out just how corrupt the Obama administration was and we may even get an indication of how much Obama knew.