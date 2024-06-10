The Perfect Triangle #195 - 07JUNE24 - Zach @LogosRevealedI + Dave Gahary @DGahary94270

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the eve of the 57th anniversary of the horrendous attack by Israel on the USS Liberty on June 08, 1967, one of the world’s leading experts on the treacherous attack, Dave Gahary, Joins the Perfect Triangle to explain what really happened as opposed to what ankle biters are convinced happened. Dave has decades of interviews and research under his belt and has authored a book on the USS Liberty attack.