https://gnews.org/articles/513498
Summary：11/07/2022 It is reported that Musk has to pay around 1 billion dollars as interest to banks for the loans he had to buy Twitter. That is why Musk displayed such urgency to cut cost.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.