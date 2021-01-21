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Terminator: Resistance Xbox One X Review - You NEED TO Play This Game!
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2 views • January 21, 2021
Review for Terminator: Resistance on Xbox One X. I will be going in depth on my thoughts and overall impressions on the game. Covering story, graphics, soundtrack and definitely fun! Is it worth it? Are the critics wrong? Lets find out!
Hardware used:
-HP Omen Gaming PC
-Blue Nessie Mic
-Elgator HDS
Software used:
-DaVinci Resolve 15
-Pixlr Photo Editor
Channel Art By Graphic God (Jay Williams)
Website: http://www.xboxgamerpics.com
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Hardware used:
-HP Omen Gaming PC
-Blue Nessie Mic
-Elgator HDS
Software used:
-DaVinci Resolve 15
-Pixlr Photo Editor
Channel Art By Graphic God (Jay Williams)
Website: http://www.xboxgamerpics.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzGjIrDI9ofBIxD0fzU9DpA
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Invader_1986
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/invaderii
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InvaderGaming/
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QJx4...
Minds: https://www.minds.com/InvaderGaming
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/invader1986
Gab: https://gab.ai/Invader
Invader Merchandise: https://www.redbubble.com/people/willijay/works/33084960-invader-gaming?p=t-shirt
Donations:
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/invader
PayPal: https://paypal.me/InvaderGames
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