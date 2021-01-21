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Terminator: Resistance Xbox One X Review - You NEED TO Play This Game!
Invader Gaming
Invader Gaming
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2 views • January 21, 2021
Review for Terminator: Resistance on Xbox One X. I will be going in depth on my thoughts and overall impressions on the game. Covering story, graphics, soundtrack and definitely fun! Is it worth it? Are the critics wrong? Lets find out!

Hardware used:

-HP Omen Gaming PC
-Blue Nessie Mic
-Elgator HDS

Software used:

-DaVinci Resolve 15
-Pixlr Photo Editor

Channel Art By Graphic God (Jay Williams)
Website: http://www.xboxgamerpics.com


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy