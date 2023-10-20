Andrew Bridgen, in front of an almost empty UK Parliament delivers an excellent speech based on the facts ending with a vow that this may be the first in the UK, or even the world, but it will not be the last. FULL LINK TO THE TRANSCRIPT BELOW
https://rumble.com/v3qmzsg-parliamentary-speech-on-excess-deaths-20-october-2023.html
Source:- (Check out Dr John Campbell’s Channel for much more).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97qRUqYLNu0
If you live in the UK, you can contact your MP using this link, https://www.parliament.uk/get-involve... Watch the debate live, https://www.parliamentlive.tv/Event/I...
https://whatson.parliament.uk/event/cal45670
Transcript
Trends in Excess Deaths
Debated on Friday 20 October 2023
2.32pm
Andrew Bridgen
(North West Leicestershire) (Reclaim)
https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2023-10-20/debates/69C5A514-9A04-4ED7-B56B-61A3D40E3226/TrendsInExcessDeaths
Excess Deaths Speech, UK Parliament, Andrew Bridgen MP
