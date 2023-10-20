Parliamentary speech on excess deaths (20 October 2023)





Andrew Bridgen, in front of an almost empty UK Parliament delivers an excellent speech based on the facts ending with a vow that this may be the first in the UK, or even the world, but it will not be the last. FULL LINK TO THE TRANSCRIPT BELOW





https://rumble.com/v3qmzsg-parliamentary-speech-on-excess-deaths-20-october-2023.html





Source:- (Check out Dr John Campbell’s Channel for much more).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97qRUqYLNu0

If you live in the UK, you can contact your MP using this link, https://www.parliament.uk/get-involve... Watch the debate live, https://www.parliamentlive.tv/Event/I...

https://whatson.parliament.uk/event/cal45670





Transcript

Trends in Excess Deaths

Debated on Friday 20 October 2023





2.32pm

Andrew Bridgen

(North West Leicestershire) (Reclaim)

https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2023-10-20/debates/69C5A514-9A04-4ED7-B56B-61A3D40E3226/TrendsInExcessDeaths





Excess Deaths Speech, UK Parliament, Andrew Bridgen MP