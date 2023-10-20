Create New Account
Parliamentary speech on excess deaths (20 October 2023)
Parliamentary speech on excess deaths (20 October 2023)


Andrew Bridgen, in front of an almost empty UK Parliament delivers an excellent speech based on the facts ending with a vow that this may be the first in the UK, or even the world, but it will not be the last. FULL LINK TO THE TRANSCRIPT BELOW


https://rumble.com/v3qmzsg-parliamentary-speech-on-excess-deaths-20-october-2023.html


Source:- (Check out Dr John Campbell’s Channel for much more).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97qRUqYLNu0

If you live in the UK, you can contact your MP using this link, https://www.parliament.uk/get-involve... Watch the debate live, https://www.parliamentlive.tv/Event/I...

https://whatson.parliament.uk/event/cal45670


Transcript

Trends in Excess Deaths

Debated on Friday 20 October 2023


2.32pm

Andrew Bridgen 

(North West Leicestershire) (Reclaim)

https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2023-10-20/debates/69C5A514-9A04-4ED7-B56B-61A3D40E3226/TrendsInExcessDeaths


Excess Deaths Speech, UK Parliament, Andrew Bridgen MP

