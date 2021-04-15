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Phil, Bill, Will and Callista Chat No.30 (15 Apr 2021)
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131 views • April 15, 2021
Today we chat about the launch of Will and Callista's book "The Unzippering of America"; Ever Given; how to discern disinformation; passing of the prince of darkness; individual evolvement and much more...
TO PURCHASE Will and Callista's BOOK "The Unzippering of America" go HERE: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/callista-summerfield-and-will-berlinghof/the-unzippering-of-america/paperback/product-9wv5y7.html?page=1&;pageSize=4
Will Berlinghof's website: https://rainbowphoenix.com.au
Bill Utterback's website: https://unlimited-thought.com
Phil Laing’s website: http://www.formlessandtrue.com/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ALTERNATIVE CHANNELS BELOW:
Bill's Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQnQ88aSi7arHRymoXeUHfQ/videos
Callista's Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrvbyZy_r_XGPTisZiQqpGg/videos?view_as=subscriber
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/callista
Callista’s Gab: https://gab.com/Callista
Will's UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@Will%20Berlinghof%20Rainbow%20Phoenix
TO PURCHASE Will and Callista's BOOK "The Unzippering of America" go HERE: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/callista-summerfield-and-will-berlinghof/the-unzippering-of-america/paperback/product-9wv5y7.html?page=1&;pageSize=4
Will Berlinghof's website: https://rainbowphoenix.com.au
Bill Utterback's website: https://unlimited-thought.com
Phil Laing’s website: http://www.formlessandtrue.com/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ALTERNATIVE CHANNELS BELOW:
Bill's Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQnQ88aSi7arHRymoXeUHfQ/videos
Callista's Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrvbyZy_r_XGPTisZiQqpGg/videos?view_as=subscriber
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/callista
Callista’s Gab: https://gab.com/Callista
Will's UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@Will%20Berlinghof%20Rainbow%20Phoenix
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