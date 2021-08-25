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Great embarrassment to Iran
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192 views • August 25, 2021
Great embarrassment to Iran:
Hackers got control and leaked this video from Evin prison in Tehran that shows terrible conditions & beatings of political prisoners. This is also where dual nationals from the US, UK and EU are kept. International community must take strong action. But they won’t
Hackers got control and leaked this video from Evin prison in Tehran that shows terrible conditions & beatings of political prisoners. This is also where dual nationals from the US, UK and EU are kept. International community must take strong action. But they won’t
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