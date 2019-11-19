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Did Powell make the right decision to continually cut rates?
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1 view • November 19, 2019
Gibbs Wealth Management CIO and president Erin Gibbs discusses the importance of investing in U.S. stocks and First Trust Portfolios chief economist Brian Wesbury explains why the Federal Reserve did not need to cut rates in order for stocks to hit all-time highs.
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