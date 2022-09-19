Will an $89 EMF-blocking beanie help you pick up Colombian girls? 🎙️ September Biohacking Q&A #32

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The wife and I are back from a little weekend getaway. I dropped 200 milligrams of Phenylpiracetam, she put her clothes back on, and we recorded this exceedingly chipper podcast answering your Biohacking and lifehacking questions...
1:55 About my new book for men
10:50 Are DrNatura.com or NuScience.com credible?
11:50 Should I get an RF or EMF-blocking beanie?
20:20 Meeting a Colombian or Thai girlfriend online?
29:14 Jonathan’s top hair hacks for an epic man-mane
36:36 Biohacking low-thyroid
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Q-A-Library
📨 Got Biohacking or Lifehacking Questions?
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form
Submit them here, and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.
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Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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