Will an $89 EMF-blocking beanie help you pick up Colombian girls? 🎙️ September Biohacking Q&A #32
Published 2 months ago

The wife and I are back from a little weekend get-away, I dropped 200 milligrams of Phenylpiracetam, she put her clothes back on, and we recorded this exceedingly chipper podcast answering your biohacking and lifehacking questions...Are Drnatura.com or Nuscience.com credible?

Should I get an RF or EMF-blocking beanie?

Meeting a Colombian or Thai girlfriend online?

Top hair hacks for an epic man-mane

Biohacking low-thyroid

And I announce my new book for men


