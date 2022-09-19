Will an $89 EMF-blocking beanie help you pick up Colombian girls? 🎙️ September Biohacking Q&A #32

The wife and I are back from a little weekend get-away, I dropped 200 milligrams of Phenylpiracetam, she put her clothes back on, and we recorded this exceedingly chipper podcast answering your biohacking and lifehacking questions...Are Drnatura.com or Nuscience.com credible?
Should I get an RF or EMF-blocking beanie?
Meeting a Colombian or Thai girlfriend online?
Top hair hacks for an epic man-mane
Biohacking low-thyroid
And I announce my new book for men
