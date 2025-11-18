BLESSED, BUT SPIRITUALLY DEAD ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-NOV 17 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Among the 12 Chosen as Apostles, the Lord Jesus Christ Knew There Was One Devil. Judas Iscariot Witnessed Miracles and Was Around the Only Holy Man to Walk the Earth...Yet...He Rejected Christ and Allowed Satan In His Heart to Manifest Unbelief. Judas Is a Picture of One Blessed but Spiritually Dead. The Word of God Is Alive, Is a Spirit, and Brings Forth Life; and If We Receive It, It Will Grow in Us.