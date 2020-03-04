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DONNA BRAZILE TELLS REPUBLICANS TO GO TO HELL
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24 views • March 04, 2020
Mar 3, 2020
Unite America First
Donna Brazile told Republicans and the GOP Chairwoman on Fox News to "Go to Hell". She said they need to stay out of the Democrats election process. She said it isn't the Republicans business. But guess what Donna, it's every Americans' business. Stop dividing this country.
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Unite America First
Donna Brazile told Republicans and the GOP Chairwoman on Fox News to "Go to Hell". She said they need to stay out of the Democrats election process. She said it isn't the Republicans business. But guess what Donna, it's every Americans' business. Stop dividing this country.
Become a Sponsor of my broadcast.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNohUmuAnQa29YmaxzbaksA/join
Cash App
$cash2uaf
DON'T GET CAUGHT UN-PREPARED!! GET YOUR EMERGENCY & CAMPING SUPPLIES TODAY. STOCK UP & SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL. GO TO:
www.preparewithUAF.com
SHOP OUR STORE: https://teespring.com/stores/unite-america-first
Connect with me on DLive.tv/UAFN
Please Subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/c/UniteAmericaFirst?sub_confirmation=1
www.UniteAmericaFirst.com
Email: [email protected]
Facebook www.facebook.com/uniteamericafirst
Twitter @UniteAmerica1st
Twitter @FirePowerNews
VoteDemOut.org
Support Will Johnson's SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/will-johnson
Patreon:
patreon.com/uniteamericafirst
We are Viewer supported. Without you, we cannot grow, and we cannot travel. We appreciate everyone that helps us do this work.
DONATE: Go to UniteAmericaFirst.com and CLICK on the BLUE DONATE button.
Mail Donations to: 900 E. Pecan St. Ste. 300-108 Pflugerville, TX 78660
#VoteDemOut2020 #ToThePoint #Trump2020
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