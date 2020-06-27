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Journalist Absolutely DESTROYS California Officials on Coronavirus and Face Masks
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144 views • June 27, 2020
This Man said exactly what most Americans think.
A California journalist named John Ziegler absolutely destroyed Ventura County board supervisors during a meeting this week.
Mr. Ziegler went off on their face mask mandate.
Make sure to watch until the end because he brought the house down!
A California journalist named John Ziegler absolutely destroyed Ventura County board supervisors during a meeting this week.
Mr. Ziegler went off on their face mask mandate.
Make sure to watch until the end because he brought the house down!
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