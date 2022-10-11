The Lethal Dose, The Standard of Care & Turpentine Truth -- Dr Jennifer Daniels with Greg Carlwood on The Higherside Chat (03.21.2022)

Dr. Daniels is a former medical doctor who had her medical license suspended, and faced a full court press of aggression from the State, until she had to leave the country. This was due largely to uncovering government corruption, and ultimately, not prescribing enough drugs and truly healing her patients. Dr.Daniels is widely considered one of the leading alternative healing physicians alive today. She graduated from Harvard University with Honors receiving a BA degree. Her education continued at the University of Pennsylvania where she received her Medical Degree (MD) and also attended Wharton where she received her MBA in Health Care Administration. She practiced medicine for 10 years as a Board Certified Family Practice Physician where she saw first hand the power of Natural Methods. She has been coaching clients to successfully heal naturally since 1985.Her books:
The Lethal Dose: Why Your Doctor Is Prescribing It
Do You Have the Guts to Be Beautiful: Simple, Natural Practices For Reversing Wrinkles, Blemishes, Graying, Baldness, and For Feeling Young Again
