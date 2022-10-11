Create New Account
The Lethal Dose, The Standard of Care & Turpentine Truth -- Dr Jennifer Daniels with Greg Carlwood on The Higherside Chat (03.21.2022)
CuresWanted
Dr. Daniels is a former medical doctor who had her medical license suspended, and faced a full court press of aggression from the State, until she had to leave the country. This was due largely to uncovering government corruption, and ultimately, not prescribing enough drugs and truly healing her patients. Dr.Daniels is widely considered one of the leading alternative healing physicians alive today. She graduated from Harvard University with Honors receiving a BA degree. Her education continued at the University of Pennsylvania where she received her Medical Degree (MD) and also attended Wharton where she received her MBA in Health Care Administration. She practiced medicine for 10 years as a Board Certified Family Practice Physician where she saw first hand the power of Natural Methods. She has been coaching clients to successfully heal naturally since 1985.Her books:

The Lethal Dose: Why Your Doctor Is Prescribing It

Do You Have the Guts to Be Beautiful: Simple, Natural Practices For Reversing Wrinkles, Blemishes, Graying, Baldness, and For Feeling Young Again

 

5% OFF CAPSULES: http://vitalitycycles.refr.cc/jeannam  

Dr Jennifer Daniels Website: https://vitalitycycles.com/  

TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE; Never Call 911 Again! - https://vitalitycycles.com/products/1581861  

FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Report: https://vitalitycycles.com/collections/the-candida-cleaner-report  

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels  

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers   

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted  

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/  

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CuresWanted:9  

RoxyTube: https://www.roxytube.com/@CuresWanted  

 

https://www.thehighersidechats.com/dr-jennifer-daniels-the-lethal-dose-the-standard-of-care-the-turpentine-truth/  

 

Re-post permission only received by Dr Jennifer Daniels. Host not contacted.

