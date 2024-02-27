Anbaric - Bystander Boy - Rock from Sweden

When you're seeing red. Don't just, nod your head
We’re all slaves to the grind. But do, speak your mind,
Don't go, quietly. In a toxic society
Address the elephant, in the room
Or live forever in doom and gloom
Don’t be the bystander boy. Don’t be the bystander
Don’t be the bystander boy. Rise up and be proud.
You can’t look away
That cowardness is not OK
Stand. Speak. Act. Today.
Don’t be the bystander boy. Don’t be the bystander
Don’t be the bystander boy
Rise up and be proud. (rise up and be proud)
That bystander, apathy. Denial and passivity
A total lack, of empathy. Stand. Speak. Act.
