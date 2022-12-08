Create New Account
Χριστουγεννιάτικη μουσική για να μπείτε στο πνεύμα των γιορτών - Best 7 Non Stop Christmas Songs
Haelp.BlogSpot.Com
Published Yesterday

Χριστουγεννιάτικη μουσική για να μπείτε στο πνεύμα των γιορτών - Best 7 Non Stop Christmas Songs

* Christmas music to get you in the Holiday spirit - Best 7 Non Stop Christmas

******* Christmas music *******

1. Mele Kalikimaka - Merry Christmas

2. Bing Crosby - It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas

3. Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree

4. Mariah Carey - All I Want for Christmas Is You

5. Wham! - Last Christmas

6. Dean Martin - Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

7. Bobby Helms - Jingle Bell Rock

                                   ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ

* Όλα τα πνευματικά δικαιώματα ανήκουν στους καλλιτέχνες, στους δημιουργούς των τραγουδιών και στις δισκογραφικές εταιρείες τους.

Το παραπάνω μουσικό video δεν έχει σκοπό την παραβίαση των αξιώσεων που έχουν οι δισκογραφικές εταιρείες ή την παραβίαση πνευματικών δικαιωμάτων αλλά προορίζεται μόνο για διασκέδαση.

Δεν έχω και δεν διεκδικώ κανένα κέρδος από αυτό το video.

* Επισκεφτείτε το Blog μας που ασχολείται με την Υγεία, Διατροφή, Σχέσεις, Συμβουλές Ομορφιάς και Fitness.

* https://haelp.blogspot.com

#τραγουδια #τραγουδι #τραγούδια #greece #greek #ελλάδα #ελλαδα #hellas #ελλασ#κύπροσ #cyprus #music #Christmas #christmasmusic #Christmassong

