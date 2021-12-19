DON'T BE DECEIVED 4 TO COMPROMISE, CHRISTIAN "PERGAMUM" CHURCH: Rev 2:12-17; 13:16-17, 20211219

Don't Be Deceived 4 To Compromise Christian "Pergamum" Church, Rev 2:12-17; 13:16-17; Numb 25:1-9; Deut 5:4-9; Matt 5:10-12; 2 Corin 6:14-18 20211219 12 And to the angel of the church in Pergamos write; These things saith he which hath the sharp sword with two edges; 13 I know thy works, and where thou dwellest, even where Satan's seat is: and thou holdest fast my name, and hast not denied my faith, even in those days wherein Antipas was my faithful martyr, who was slain among you, where Satan dwelleth. 14 But I have a few things against thee, because thou hast there them that hold the doctrine of Balaam, who taught Balak to cast a stumblingblock before the children of Israel, to eat things sacrificed unto idols, and to commit fornication. 15 So hast thou also them that hold the doctrine of the Nicolaitanes, which thing I hate. 16 Repent; or else I will come unto thee quickly, and will fight against them with the sword of my mouth. 17 He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; To him that overcometh will I give to eat of the hidden manna, and will give him a white stone, and in the stone a new name written, which no man knoweth saving he that receiveth it. Comments: C. Pergamos – Compromised Church This church had false teachers and members who held to the false doctrines that it was easy to profess Christ while at the same time, living in sin. Also, the people were under the heavy hand of spiritual dictators who promoted themselves, not the LORD Jesus. The Pergamos church was situated in the city among four cults, and it rivaled Ephesus in its worship of idols. As the center for four idolatrous cults (Zeus, Dionysius, Asklepios and Athene), Pergamos was called the city “where Satan’s throne is,” and continued to serve God but experienced great pressure to compromise or leave the faith. Surrounded by worship of Satan and the Roman emperor and Caesar Augustus as god, the church at Pergamos refused to renounce their faith, even when Satan’s worshipers martyred one of their members named Antipas they did not compromise. Standing firm against the strong pressure and temptations of society is never easy, but to compromise is deadly. You may ask, what was wrong with the Pergamos church? Apparently, some in the church had compromised and tolerated those who taught or practiced what Christ opposed: the doctrine of Balaam. Compromise can be defined as a blending of the qualities of two different things or a concession of principles. Christians may cooperate with people, their worldly neighbor or those they work with as much as they can, but they must avoid any alliance, partnership, or participation that could lead to immoral or ungodly practices. For example, being involved in Christmas greetings or celebrations, Easter and eggs and rabbits of the fertility goddess of Egyptian and Babylonian pagan idols, vaccinations for conscientious objectors who trust GOD for their health through the immunity GOD endowed to us and the religious freedom in the 1st Amendment, testing for those who requested exemption due to their conscientious objections from vaccination, mask wearing in the fear of catching the plandemic virus. We remember Balaam was a pagan sorcerer from the Book of Numbers 22-24, who specialized in cursing and blessing others. Balak, the king of Moab hired Balaam to place a curse on Israel out of fear that Israel would attack Moab and Ar. God had forbidden Israel from attacking Moab because of the descendants of Esau and Lot, in His Commandment to Moses, but Balak either did not know this or did not believe the Israelites. He and his people of Moab were exceedingly afraid and sick with dread. (Deuteronomy 2:4-9). 4 And command thou the people, saying, Ye are to pass through the coast of your brethren the children of Esau, which dwell in Seir; and they shall be afraid of you: take ye good heed unto yourselves therefore: 5 Meddle not with them; for I will not give you of their land, no, not so much as a foot breadth; because I have given mount Seir unto Esau for a possession. 6 Ye shall buy meat of them for money, that ye may eat; and ye shall also buy water of them for money, that ye may drink. 7 For the LORD thy God hath blessed thee in all the works of thy hand: he knoweth thy walking through this great wilderness: these forty years the LORD thy God hath been with thee; thou hast lacked nothing. 8 And when we passed by from our brethren the children of Esau, which dwelt in Seir, through the way of the plain from Elath, and from Eziongaber, we turned and passed by the way of the wilderness of Moab. 9 And the LORD said unto me, Distress not the Moabites, neither contend with them in battle: for I will not give thee of their land for a possession; because I have given Ar unto the children of Lot for a possession. Amen!