Integrity Vs Wickedness - Proverbs 13:6

Proverbs 13:6 (NIV).
6) Righteousness guards the person of integrity,
but wickedness overthrows the sinner.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Godly walk a virtuous narrow path.
Reprobates are destroyed by their depravity.
