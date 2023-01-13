Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We're About To See Things We've Never Seen! _ LIVE with Tom Hughes & Monkey Werx
217 views
channel image
gocephas
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Tom Hughes and Monkey Werx discuss a nuclear submarine from Russia with potential of unbelievable destruction and an article of Dec 2, 2011 when Obama was president. Senate approves indefinite detention and torture of Americans. We'll get into the details a little bit later. It was approved by 90% of the Senate. This program needs to be shared with everybody you can think of.  We are ready to roll.  Tom asks Monkey about a video that is circulating about Putin that says that he is not the guy he has been made out to be. It's propaganda. You guys are run by Nazis in America and it goes on down this path. Mirrored    


Keywords
obamaputinrussian submarine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket