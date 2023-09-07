Create New Account
The Proof of Contagion, Jacob Diaz, Mike Stone | 11. The Proof of Contagion | The End of Covid
Published a day ago

We’re led to believe that a sick person’s fluids cause disease in a healthy person, but is it true? In this session, Dawn Lester, co-author of What Really Makes You Ill?, is joined by Jacob Diaz and Mike Stone to share the number of studies over the years attempting (and failing) to prove that disease is passed via the fluids of a sick host.


Click here for more on Dawn

https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/


Click here for more on Mike

https://viroliegy.com/


Click here for more on Jacob

https://instagram.com/undercovervirologist


Click here to order a copy of Dawn Lester & David Parker’s book, What Really Makes You Ill?

https://www.amazon.com/What-Really-Makes-You-Ill/dp/1673104037


Click here to go deeper on this topic

https://viroliegy.com/category/infectious-myth-busted/


https://theendofcovid.com/

