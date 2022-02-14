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Elites make billions of dollar on 12 million children's meat by putting them in our supermarket food
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216 views • February 14, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2022). Earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch feminists make millions of dollars on just one child. They abduct 12 million children every year, but many more are grown as livestock so that they have no birth certificate and do not exist on any official record. First, they make money by selling them as child sex slaves to the elites. Second, they are sold for sacrifice for witchcraft and divination. Third, they are sold for harvesting organs after they are sacrificed. Fourth, their bodies are made into diamonds in high-pressurized incinerators to be sold as jewelry or to be kept as a trophy. Fifth, they are sold for making the children’s skins into red shoes for the “red shoe club” for the pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid elites. Sixth, leftover body parts of the children and ashes are sold to the food companies to be placed into every conceivable supermarket food, in order to put the human populace under heavy duty bondage to fallen angel devils for mind-control through cannibalism desecration, which is a very high form of black magick witchcraft. The world’s most loved and wealthy and famous elites are at the core of this big business on small children. All their minions like Donald Trump and police and court judges and military and FBI protect these top elites and their pedophile cannibalism, and do the child trafficking for them. As we had been exposing from many sources, the children are hybridized in the laboratories. The children have animal body parts attached to them, in order to make half human half animal creatures. The Illuminati “Harry Potter” generational witchcraft families nephilim Draco bloodline children are used for their breeding programs in Satanist Catholic churches and boarding schools. The school’s young students’ babies are either sacrificed or organ harvested or sold as food or raised up as recruiters to lure other girls to enroll in their schools. These breeder program girls have no birth certificates or death certificates, and they are used throughout their lives to breed children. A lot of children are kidnapped for these breeder programs, too. Some of the 800,000 children kidnapped by the feminists’ CPS (Child Protective Services) government agency are used for these breeder programs. There are underwater tunnels that are used to traffic these children between the accursed Western feminist nations, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings and worshipping Jezebel, such as Australia and New Zealand and Britain and Ireland and Scotland and America. The embassies and military and governments are the ones running the child trafficking rings of 12 million children for the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers. The natural disasters are created by their HAARP and nanites and space-based weapon systems and other methods, in order to collect human children and human meat food supplies for the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal globalist elites and matriarchal feminist witch rulers. This is why they do not send in aid or rescue teams or supplies for days as in Hurricane Katrina and earthquakes and tidal waves. They send in their reptilian hybrid Satanist groups immediately after those man-made natural disasters to slaughter thousands of people to kidnap their children. They claim high casualty in these disasters, but much of them are murdered by these reptilian hybrid feminist witch teams. It is a large child harvesting program.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See video:
See video: https://www.brighteon.com/df4a6049-4641-40cd-a908-58fcaaef168d
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See video:
See video: https://www.brighteon.com/df4a6049-4641-40cd-a908-58fcaaef168d
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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