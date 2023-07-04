Science YouTuber destroyed by VAXX poison injections

I hope she makes a full recovery.
Pfizer Pfaithful to SCIENCE, to the end.
YouTuber "Physics Girl" Update
Thinks she has "Long Covid"
"Brain works 20% Can barely move or talk. Lie here with eyes closed in a quiet dark room Meditate repeat mantras to soothe my fears"
Severe MCAS severe MECFS - POTS, SIBO - Lower Gut Infection
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8BlpK9feb1A6/
https://twitter.com/David83823494/status/1676177326319579138
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CtAH7hQSOXO/
https://www.instagramDOTcom/thephysicsgirl/
https://www.tiktokDOTcom/@thephysicsgirl
https://twitterDOTcom/thephysicsgirl/status/1601438687476142081
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=83FNpQG-cao
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=iijaF1d7pzI
https://www.cbsnewsDOTcom/colorado/news/youtuber-physics-girl-long-covid-sister-helps-from-denver/
