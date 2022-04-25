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11 views • April 25, 2022
Who would have thought that sharing is one of the most simple yet most fundamental concepts to the kingdom of heaven and a better world for everyone. The world is run and being destroyed by greed, and the simple solution is to share. If you have excess food, clothes, or anything, why wouldn't you give it to someone who is in need? Jesus commanded this when He said, "Sell what you have and give it to the poor. and You cannot be my disciple unless you forsake all that you own."
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