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Libera - Sanctus
Prema ❤ Ānandam
Prema ❤ Ānandam
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7 views • April 24, 2020
This video is a response to the video posted at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkuWlSioQpQ&feature=related

where the uploader, Matt Kaye, appended a note with these words: "Sorry there is no video but I thought I would share the audio with you. Angelic!" I thought the blank screen was a bit of a letdown though the audio track was very inspirational (thanks Matt!). Making a video can be taxing and sometimes heavy-going so Matt's remark is of course understandable. Anyway, it made me decide to use the same audio track to create a video, which took 1-2 days. I uploaded it (June 23, 2017) and hope everyone will enjoy it! Cjuan This is vocal rendition of the Pachelbel Canon in D scored for 3 violins and a bass continuo. Libera is an all-boy English vocal group directed by Robert Prizeman. Libera regularly performs concerts in many countries, including the UK, USA and the Far East, and regularly makes recordings for their own album releases and other projects. - Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Libera_(choir).

Please do check out my other video clip, a 'sequel' to the Libera - Sanctus video clip. This is the original [instrumental] music scored for 3 violins + bass continuo. Sanctus is a vocal adaption of this same Canon in D by Pachelbel.

You can view/audition it at this link: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/df496d71-b756-4414-a92e-b271e69d3fe2
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liberasanctusbenedictuspachelbel canon in d
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy