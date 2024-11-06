Rising NWO and Technological Advancements Set Stage for Mark of the Beast - Ken Mikle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The technology being developed and released today is powerful enough to usher in the beginning of the End Times - explains Ken Mikle. Ken is a conference speaker with decades of experience in law enforcement. He came to Christ while working security at a Billy Graham crusade in Amsterdam. Ken discusses the rise of the coming global world order, which will usher in the rise of the antichrist and his evil regime. He also discusses the technology that could lend itself to the Mark of the Beast, as prophesied in the book of Revelation. “We’re seeing all the set-up,” he says. They won’t implement all of this at once, but these developments toward the end are slowly but surely happening - and the world won’t expect it when it all comes together.
TAKEAWAYS
When the antichrist comes on the scene, he’ll be given the keys to the global kingdom and Ken believes the antichrist is alive today
There is a coming financial collapse that will be necessary to usher in the End Times
Invest in hard assets - like gold - to protect yourself and transfer your funds from the big banks to a local credit union
Klaus Schwab, the son of former Nazi Eugen Schwab, of the World Economic Forum is continuing the evil agenda of Adolf Hitler
