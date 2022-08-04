Sean Hannity, Dan Bongino Intentionally Bury Jan 6 Video

The FBI is wanting to erase any proof that January 6th was NOT an insurrection, rather a PATRIOT DAY!

Bobbi Powell joins to expose his PROOF of Federal Agents infiltrated January 6th to frame the attending patriots as terrorists.

He also bring to light 17 house reps who refused to share this information, as well as FAKER Dan Bongino who swept it under the rug!

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