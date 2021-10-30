In Memory Of Russ Dizdar - The Black Awakening

The Black Awakening

The Spirital Realm of Demons, Demon Possession, Super Soldiers, Black Magick



Russ Dizdar was an evangelistic end-times minister. He reliably discussed the happening to the Antichrist and the continuous fight between Satan’s heroes and God’s champions. Russ was a licensed/ordained minister. He was a former police chaplain at the University of Akron Police Department and was permitted to teach on occult/satanic crimes. Russ worked with the victims for satanic ritual abuse and investigated satanic rituals, occult crimes, and mind control.



Russ founded the agency "Shatter The Darkness" in 1982 to engage extraordinary underground growth of satanic ritual abuse and its connection to the Nazi government programs with programmed assassins.



Russ Dizdar passed away Octotober 18, 2021 which he had been sick for the last few weeks. Cause of death has not been given. He might be gone, but he will never be forgotten.