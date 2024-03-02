The UNIVERSAL one SiZE FITS ALL Jesus does NOT EXIST

Before anyone gets offended I am not talking about Messiah not existing. I am only talking about the hundreds of different jesuses being preached out there in these churches. There is only one Messiah and not a thousand different versions of them. But I'm going over in this part where the churches are about to be judged beginning in 2024 with the forthcoming eclipse.





We are in our Nineveh moment right now. This is a season of repentance. I'm going further in the Bible and Jeremiah 23 dealing with the false preaching going on in the last days and what the Father in heaven is going to do about it as prophesied. I cannot emphasize enough how we need to come out of the deception and the lies.





