Fighting for the rights of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija is part of Serbia’s national strategy - Serbian deputy PM

Serbia’s colleagues from BRICS, Russia's Sergei Shoigu, foreign ministers of China, Brazil, South Africa, Azerbaijan, all show strong sympathy and support for Serbia and deeply understand what the country is fighting for, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik.

“We fight for the resurrection of international law. During 1999, when NATO launched aggression on Serbia, they tried to kill Serbia, but instead they killed international law. Serbia survived, international law did not. So, one of the most important parts of our national strategy is the fight for the rights of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija,” Vulin said.

In the 2 other short videos with him, (text):

‘Serbia won’t allow truth about WWII to be changed’- Serbia’s Deputy PM

“We will not allow the truth about the Second World War to be changed. We are grateful for our allies, we are grateful for the support of the Soviet Union, of Russia, and we are very proud of ourselves, how we fought, and of the side that we stood on,” Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik

Serbia will never impose any sanctions on Russia – Serbia’s Deputy PM Vulin

“We of course do not impose any sanctions on Russia, and we will not ever do that,” Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik.

Adding Maria Z's comment:

The responsibility for the failure of normalization and the crisis being fueled by Pristina lies with Western countries, stated Zakharova in connection with the anti-Serbian repression in the unrecognized Kosovo.

The diplomat expressed solidarity with the Serbian community of Kosovo and Metohija.



