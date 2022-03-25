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These People Are Sick: Global Elites Allegedly Catch Covid, Push Killer Vaxx
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483 views • March 25, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Deanna Lorraine joins Stew Peters to bring to light the blatant lies pushed by the elite cabal. The push for people to inject themselves with the deadly bioweapon clot-shot is starting to return after the fake news media has been distracting the public with endless Ukrainian propaganda and U.S. State Department Lies.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vydjl9-these-people-are-sick-global-elites-allegedly-catch-covid-push-killer-vaxx.html
Deanna Lorraine joins Stew Peters to bring to light the blatant lies pushed by the elite cabal. The push for people to inject themselves with the deadly bioweapon clot-shot is starting to return after the fake news media has been distracting the public with endless Ukrainian propaganda and U.S. State Department Lies.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vydjl9-these-people-are-sick-global-elites-allegedly-catch-covid-push-killer-vaxx.html
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