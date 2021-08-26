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How to Play Lay Down Sally on Guitar - Eric Clapton Song Lesson
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40 views • August 26, 2021
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🎸 GET your FREE Guitar Guidebook HERE➜https://guitarcontrol.com/play-simple-songs-from-the-60s-70s/?gl=612aed8b8ebf581160e8f445
Eric Clapton, who is lovingly and respectfully referred to as “slowhand,” has turned out a blend of rock music infused with the blues for decades. His guitar playing is responsible for launching the careers of countless guitar players who’ve learned from his technique and gone on to become great players in their own right. One of Clapton’s early hits, Lay down Sally, is still an expressive display of funky guitar picking and guitar strums that are iconic, memorable, and fun to learn. In this lesson from Guitar Control, you learn how to play Lay down Sally on guitar with an Eric Clapton guitar lesson with Jon MacLennan.
Check out this Lay down Sally guitar lesson and learn how to play the chords to Lay down Sally, how to play the funky grooves that permeates the song, and how to play Lay down Sally on guitar with that Eric Clapton style that can’t be denied. This Lay down Sally lesson on guitar gives you the Lay down Sally chords and shows you how to combine the layers of guitar parts from Lay down Sally by Eric Clapton so you can put together a version of the song you can easily play on a single guitar. Jon breaks it all down for you and shows you how to play Lay down Sally on guitar in its entirety.
Learning how to play Eric Clapton on guitar or how to play Eric Clapton songs, or songs by any of your favorite guitar players for that matter, is a great way to build your own guitar chops. Whether you’re checking out a Lay down Sally guitar lesson or learning how to play easy guitar songs, it’s all a part of the learning process. If you’re an Eric Clapton fan, however, this Eric Clapton guitar lesson from Guitar Control shows you how to play Lay down Sally on guitar. This is a great Eric Clapton song. It’s fun to learn and teaches some very cool picking techniques for the guitar. Turn up your amp and let it rock.
🎸 GET your FREE Guitar Guidebook HERE➜https://guitarcontrol.com/play-simple-songs-from-the-60s-70s/?gl=612aed8b8ebf581160e8f445
Eric Clapton, who is lovingly and respectfully referred to as “slowhand,” has turned out a blend of rock music infused with the blues for decades. His guitar playing is responsible for launching the careers of countless guitar players who’ve learned from his technique and gone on to become great players in their own right. One of Clapton’s early hits, Lay down Sally, is still an expressive display of funky guitar picking and guitar strums that are iconic, memorable, and fun to learn. In this lesson from Guitar Control, you learn how to play Lay down Sally on guitar with an Eric Clapton guitar lesson with Jon MacLennan.
Check out this Lay down Sally guitar lesson and learn how to play the chords to Lay down Sally, how to play the funky grooves that permeates the song, and how to play Lay down Sally on guitar with that Eric Clapton style that can’t be denied. This Lay down Sally lesson on guitar gives you the Lay down Sally chords and shows you how to combine the layers of guitar parts from Lay down Sally by Eric Clapton so you can put together a version of the song you can easily play on a single guitar. Jon breaks it all down for you and shows you how to play Lay down Sally on guitar in its entirety.
Learning how to play Eric Clapton on guitar or how to play Eric Clapton songs, or songs by any of your favorite guitar players for that matter, is a great way to build your own guitar chops. Whether you’re checking out a Lay down Sally guitar lesson or learning how to play easy guitar songs, it’s all a part of the learning process. If you’re an Eric Clapton fan, however, this Eric Clapton guitar lesson from Guitar Control shows you how to play Lay down Sally on guitar. This is a great Eric Clapton song. It’s fun to learn and teaches some very cool picking techniques for the guitar. Turn up your amp and let it rock.
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