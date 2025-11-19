Irish model films moment she suffers stroke during boxing training

The 30-year-old Limerick native said it was like an 'out of body experience'

Irish model Shauna Lindsay has shared how she suffered a stroke while boxing training in the gym, after catching the scary moment on video.

Limerick woman Shauna, 30, opened up to her social media followers last week about the terrifying experience. She was filming her boxing training in the gym, hitting pads with a trainer, when she suffered a sudden medical emergency. And she is urging fans to be aware of the symptoms.

She explained in a video post that a lot had been going on in her life before she got sick, the Irish Mirror reports, including her mother being diagnosed with cancer and a "traumatic" breakup. She said: "To be honest, so much sh*t's been going on in my life, and every time I film I cry and I don't want to cry. A lot of sh*t's been going on in my life, and I obviously haven't been sharing that. I've just been trying to keep my head down and focus on work and myself."

She added, "Everything's obviously come to a head because what happened was I had a stroke. I do want to say what's been going on because it's literally a series of unfortunate events, like Lemony Snicket couldn't get f**king look in to be honest.

Continues - ​https://www.corkbeo.ie/news/local-news/irish-model-films-moment-suffers-32854317

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!