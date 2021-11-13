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065 - Nathanael, Choice, Individuality and Discernment -- Walter Veith -- WUP 65
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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25 views • November 13, 2021
In episode 65 we discuss the worldwide tactics being implemented by the powers that be to coerce people into conforming to their agenda.
How do these tactics compare to what the Bible and Spirit of Prophecy teach? What does all this tell us as to where we are in the stream of time?
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

CNBC Television YouTube Channel - National ad campaign, celebrities encourage Americans to get the Covid-19 vaccine
https://youtu.be/N3TrQD5v9vw

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces $1M lottery for vaccinated citizens
https://www.foxnews.com/us/ohio-gov-mike-dewine-lottery-vaccinated-citizens

DJ Gerry from Starlight Music YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/OkTZ2VEHSh4

Global Citizen YouTube Channel - A message from Pope Francis at VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World
https://youtu.be/ZQggPOTF5tA

This is what we do about anti-vaxxers: No job. No entry. No NHS access
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/antivaxxers-vaccine-coronavirus-nhs-b1849437.html

GGT BitChute Channel - FINAL WARNING FROM EX PFIZER VICE PRESIDENT MICHAEL YEADON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ecOpzGNqNbgZ/

Hecka Much Magazine YouTube Channel - Senate Committee On State Affairs Mr. Hall Drops It Like It's Hot
https://youtu.be/hSaCYVU6zH4

Daily Mail YouTube Channel - Tory MP says forcing people to get Covid-19 vaccine would set a 'terrible precedent'
https://youtu.be/d7d8Tcsv_oU

The HighWire with Del Bigtree Rumble Channel - "THEY DON'T WANT TO SEE PEOPLE LIKE US"
https://rumble.com/vgbhxl-they-dont-want-to-see-people-like-us.html

Fox News YouTube Channel - Biden threatens unvaccinated 'will pay the price'
https://youtu.be/_CKlomcUobI

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/06/20/europe/pope-francis-coronavirus-individualism-intl/index.html

https://www.thetablet.co.uk/news/13698/pope-warns-against-virus-of-radical-individualism-

https://millennialjournal.com/2021/05/12/pope-francis-on-the-pandemic-and-the-virus-of-individualism/
Alaskan village bans unvaccinated people from in-person shopping
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/alaskan-village-bans-unvaccinated-people-from-in-person-shopping

Faith and Works, p. 101.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=FW+101.2&;;suggestion=0

The Signs of the Times July 25, 1892, paragraph 12
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ST+July+25%2C+1892&;;suggestion=0

Testimonies to Ministers and Gospel Workers, p. 491.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Tm+491.4&;;suggestion=0

Christian Leadership, p. 33.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ChL+33.4&;;suggestion=0

Christian Leadership, p. 10.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ChL+10.1&;;suggestion=0

Christian Leadership, p. 9.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ChL+9.2&;;suggestion=0

The Adventist Home, p. 298.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=AH+298.1&;;suggestion=0

The Desire of Ages, p. 630.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=DA+630.1&;;suggestion=0

https://www.oikoumene.org/news/as-covid-19-vaccines-roll-out-wcc-urges-religious-leaders-to-combat-misinformation

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/09/world/europe/pope-coronavirus-vaccinations.html

https://www.ucanews.com/news/jakarta-jesuit-school-launches-covid-vaccination-drive/91705#

https://www.britannica.com/topic/coercion

The Acts of the Apostles, p. 12.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=AA+12.2+&;;suggestion=0

The Review and Herald August 18, 1896, paragraph 2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=RH+August+18%2C+1896&;;suggestion=0

The Desire of Ages, p. 132.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=DA+132.2&;;suggestion=0

The Desire of Ages, p. 139.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=DA+139.3&;;suggestion=0

The Desire of Ages, p. 135.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=DA+135.2&;;suggestion=0
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven helltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truthheart feelsin pain suffering
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