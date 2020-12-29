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Words From The Lord: "KEEP YOUR GARMENTS CLEAN & STOP SINNING!! I MUST PRESENT A SPOTLESS BRIDE!" - "The World At The Edge: - "My Chosen Generation"
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59 views • December 29, 2020
A Cry For Repentance And Prayer – Birdee
https://444prophecynews.com/a-cry-for-repentance-and-prayer-birdee/
Terrifying Image; Pestilence & Vaccines – Liz Lau
https://444prophecynews.com/terrifying-image-pestilence-vaccines-liz-lau/
1 Corinthians 11:31
https://biblehub.com/1_corinthians/11-31.htm
1 Peter 4:16-18
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Peter%204%3A16-18&;version=KJV
The World at the Edge! – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/the-world-at-the-edge-mckana/
My Chosen Generation – Hisforgiven1
https://444prophecynews.com/my-chosen-generation-hisforgiven1/
Everything was GONE – Cassandra
https://444prophecynews.com/everything-was-gone-cassandra/
A STOLEN LIFE – Dana R
https://444prophecynews.com/a-stolen-life-dana-r/
VISION & MSG: MY RAIN FALLS ON THE JUST AND UNJUST
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnIb3rwPLUM
Revelation 3:11
https://www.biblegateway.com/verse/en/Revelation%203%3A11
_________________________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY & DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
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MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://444prophecynews.com/a-cry-for-repentance-and-prayer-birdee/
Terrifying Image; Pestilence & Vaccines – Liz Lau
https://444prophecynews.com/terrifying-image-pestilence-vaccines-liz-lau/
1 Corinthians 11:31
https://biblehub.com/1_corinthians/11-31.htm
1 Peter 4:16-18
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Peter%204%3A16-18&;version=KJV
The World at the Edge! – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/the-world-at-the-edge-mckana/
My Chosen Generation – Hisforgiven1
https://444prophecynews.com/my-chosen-generation-hisforgiven1/
Everything was GONE – Cassandra
https://444prophecynews.com/everything-was-gone-cassandra/
A STOLEN LIFE – Dana R
https://444prophecynews.com/a-stolen-life-dana-r/
VISION & MSG: MY RAIN FALLS ON THE JUST AND UNJUST
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnIb3rwPLUM
Revelation 3:11
https://www.biblegateway.com/verse/en/Revelation%203%3A11
_________________________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY & DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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