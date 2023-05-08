https://gettr.com/post/p2gicfad8b0

There is no app, there's no VPN, there's no signal, there's no encrypted message. There is absolutely nothing that people can do to protect themselves from Communist China under their BGY plan. They have done a very fantastic job of having their tentacles weaving themselves into every fabric of our society.

沒有應用程序，沒有 VPN，沒有信號，沒有加密信息。在他們的藍金黃計劃下，人們絕對無法採取任何措施來保護自己免受中共政府的侵害。他們非常出色地將自己的觸角融入我們社會的每一個結構。

@asheinamerica @ryanmatta

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp



