Chinese Patriot Rachel: Chinese Living in Control of CCP Are Slaves

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7/2/2021 Rachel quoted Lu Xun’s remarks that there are only two eras in China, the era of stable slavery, and the era of fighting for becoming slaves. She believes that the Chinese living in the control of the CCP today are slaves. Then she extended one of her perspectives – the historical perspective under Mao’s era by narrating the historical incidents truth “three years of famine” and “patriotic health campaign” as examples to support the theme.