© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catherine Austin Fitts and Dolores Cahill interviewed by WFA Chairman Maneka Helleberg in Basel MIRROR of Jan 2, 2021, 09:07 UTC publication
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
148 views • January 02, 2021
Mirror of https://www.bitchute.com/video/l1Ba50orkfmz/…, there published at 09:07 UTC on January 2nd, 2021.
No text in their description.
As mentioned in the video, it was recorded in December 2020, the exact date wasn't mentioned.
My blog on the first press conference of the World Freedom Alliance, in Swedish but the links and names are there
http://blog.lege.net/?/410-World-Freedom-Alliance.html…
Catherine Austin Fitts Full Interview Planet Lockdown
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YLn3ydNAiGmf/…
No text in their description.
As mentioned in the video, it was recorded in December 2020, the exact date wasn't mentioned.
My blog on the first press conference of the World Freedom Alliance, in Swedish but the links and names are there
http://blog.lege.net/?/410-World-Freedom-Alliance.html…
Catherine Austin Fitts Full Interview Planet Lockdown
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YLn3ydNAiGmf/…
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.