BUREAU FINDS TATERTOT'S ALUMINUM DEAL 🥔☢️📧 ON OLIGARCHS SENT BY HUNTER USING CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

A second instance of Hunter Biden peddling what seem like classified documents?





By Monica Showalter





Did Hunter Biden sell the contents of classified documents found in Joe Biden's garage to the highest bidder?





That's the hunch of New York Post columnist and 'Laptop from Hell' author, Miranda Devine, who threw that out there in a recent column, citing a few things that made her think so.





The Daily Wire has a useful summary:





Stoking concerns about the potential misuse of classified information, the New York Post’s Miranda Devine wrote a column this week about an email dated April 12, 2014, sent to Hunter Biden’s then-business partner with 22 detailed points with “research” about the situation in Ukraine. The business partner, Devon Archer, was sentenced in 2022 to more than a year in prison after being convicted in a fraud scheme in which Hunter Biden was not implicated.





There are a number of reasons why this particular email drew attention. One is how it is written and the attention to detail. The email discusses such matters as Russia’s “destabilization campaign,” United States sanctions, and United Kingdom energy policy. A source told CNN the classified documents found at Biden’s private academic office, among other unclassified papers, contained U.S. intelligence memos and briefing materials on Iran, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.





Another factor is the timing. One week after the email was sent, Joe Biden, who was vice president at the time, met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk. Also around that time, Hunter Biden and Archer were hired to sit on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, which is repeatedly named in the email.

Devine noted that Hunter typically wrote emails in disjointed, subliterate gibberish, making the smooth policy paper style of these transmitted documents to clients quite unusual.





The thing is, that's not the only time he did it.





Devine didn't mention it, but back in 2021, she wrote a column about some other policy documents that Hunter Biden was transmitting to clients from his laptop, in 2011 -- again, written in that smooth policy-paper style that's not like his normal style.

These look even more like they could have been classified. Here's Devine's 2021 column (emphasis mine):





Hunter Biden boasted he could provide intelligence on the shady Russian oligarch whose Greenwich Village townhouse was raided by the FBI on Tuesday.





The president’s son said he could provide Alcoa, a giant US aluminium firm, with knowledge about the “elite networks” connected to Oleg Deripaska in a proposal from his company Rosemont Seneca, emails on Hunter’s laptop show.





...

Included in the proposal, was a “list of elites of similar rank in Russia, map of OD’s [Deripaska’s] networks based on frequency of interaction with selected elites and countries.”





